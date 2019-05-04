Twilio Inc (TWLO) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Twilio by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Twilio by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,480,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,122,000 after acquiring an additional 613,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Twilio by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 33,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $130.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of -163.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.45 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 25.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $2,705,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total value of $144,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,455 shares of company stock worth $16,564,134 over the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

