Trupanion (TRUP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.87 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of TRUP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.74. 856,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,109. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,091.33 and a beta of 1.16. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRUP. BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In other news, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $33,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $335,574.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,862.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 110.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 12.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

