Trivago (TRVG) Given a $5.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) has been given a $5.00 target price by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Trivago’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRVG. Zacks Investment Research raised Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub cut Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Trivago from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of Trivago stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. Trivago has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -64.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $208.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trivago will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Trivago by 31.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 197,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trivago in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trivago in the fourth quarter worth about $3,608,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trivago in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Trivago in the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. 9.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

