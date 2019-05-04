Tri-Continental (TY) & Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) Critical Comparison

Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Tri-Continental shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Tri-Continental shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Tri-Continental pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 119.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Tri-Continental and Oxford Square Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tri-Continental N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital -13.93% 9.81% 6.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tri-Continental and Oxford Square Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tri-Continental N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital $56.28 million 5.41 -$9.21 million $0.67 9.54

Tri-Continental has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oxford Square Capital.

Volatility & Risk

Tri-Continental has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tri-Continental and Oxford Square Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tri-Continental 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Square Capital 2 0 0 0 1.00

Oxford Square Capital has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.75%. Given Oxford Square Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oxford Square Capital is more favorable than Tri-Continental.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats Tri-Continental on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against S&P 500 Index. Tri-Continental Corporation was formed in January 1929 and is domiciled in the United States.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

