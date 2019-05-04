Traders Sell Bank of New York Mellon (BK) on Strength After Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) on strength during trading hours on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. $26.82 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $60.05 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $33.23 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Bank of New York Mellon had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Bank of New York Mellon traded up $0.40 for the day and closed at $49.83Specifically, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,235,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,418 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,651.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $247,675.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,115,212.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,437 shares of company stock worth $12,051,490. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/traders-sell-bank-of-new-york-mellon-bk-on-strength-after-insider-selling.html.

About Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.