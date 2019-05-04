Traders Sell Alphabet (GOOG) on Strength on Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) on strength during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. $518.11 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $576.44 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $58.33 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Alphabet had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Alphabet traded up $22.79 for the day and closed at $1,185.40Specifically, Director John L. Hennessy sold 375 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $96,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.90, for a total transaction of $42,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,445.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 906 shares of company stock worth $1,073,756. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,354.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $824.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.51 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $36.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 47.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,496,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,088,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Alphabet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 263,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,162,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 15,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,220,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

