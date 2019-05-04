Traders Buy Shares of CVS Health (CVS) on Weakness Following Analyst Downgrade

Investors purchased shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) on weakness during trading hours on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $67.00. $162.72 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $125.13 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $37.59 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, CVS Health had the 7th highest net in-flow for the day. CVS Health traded down ($0.07) for the day and closed at $56.66

Several other brokerages have also commented on CVS. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 1,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $96,744.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,503.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C David Brown II purchased 10,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at $862,685.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,896. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 764.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

