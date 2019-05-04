TowneBank (TOWN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded TowneBank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded TowneBank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded TowneBank from an outperform rating to a mkt perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Brean Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $133.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TowneBank by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 2.0% during the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 51,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 54,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

