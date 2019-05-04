TowneBank (TOWN) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded TowneBank from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.
TOWN opened at $26.87 on Friday. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.12.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in TowneBank by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in TowneBank by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TowneBank by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter worth about $131,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TowneBank Company Profile
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.
