TowneBank (TOWN) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded TowneBank from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

TOWN opened at $26.87 on Friday. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.12.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $133.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in TowneBank by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in TowneBank by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TowneBank by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter worth about $131,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

