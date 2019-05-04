Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG) Position Cut by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYG opened at $23.23 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $30.50.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

