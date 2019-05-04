Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 85,391 Shares of Trueblue Inc (TBI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,391 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Trueblue were worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 357,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 73,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TBI opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $990.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.67. Trueblue Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trueblue Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $590,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,509.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TBI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Trueblue from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Trueblue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trueblue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

