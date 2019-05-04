TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Stake Lifted by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 413,726 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 48,215 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,950 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $54.03 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on TJX Companies to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Cfra upgraded TJX Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.58.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,254.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 37,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $2,007,667.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,876.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,498 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,022 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

