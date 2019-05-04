The Newest: Beyond Meat shares close

4:30 p.m.

Thursday, investors gave a beefy exchange.

The California-based purveyor of plant-based burgers and sausages is the very first vegan”meat” manufacturer to go public. The 10-year-old firm has attracted celebrity investors but hasn’t made an yearly profit.

The IPO comes amid growing consumer interest in foods. Even the appeal has been recognized by Burger King. Earlier this past week, the fast food chain announced that it would start testing the Impossible Whopper, created with a plant-based burger from Spicy Foods, at additional markets after its monthlong test in St. Louis proved successful.

Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown says his company could have continued to attract financing, but wanted consumers to be able to participate in Beyond Meat's development.

1:15 p.m.

The shares of beyond Meat are zooming in its stock market debut.

The meat firm’s share price climbed to $59 more than twice their starting price of $25, on the Nasdaq Thursday day.

The IPO comes in growing consumer interest in foods. U.S. sales of fermented poultry surged 42% between March 2016 and March 2019 to a total amount of $888 million while traditional meat sales rose only 1 percent to $85 billion, based on Nielsen.

Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown explained because the business wishes to expand the IPO timing is right. He also wants customers to have the ability to buy shares since they’ve fueled the corporation’s growth.

“It is really a great feeling to have the ability to welcome people in that have helped this new brand,” Brown told The Associated Press.

6 a.m.

Thursday, Past Meat is expected to make its debut on the Nasdaq stock market.

It is the very first time a manufacturer of plant-based meat is currently moving public.

Beyond Meat makes sausages and burgers out of other ingredients along with pea protein. That values the company at about $1.5 billion.

Celebrity investors have been drawn by the company like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and actor Leonardo DiCaprio. It sells to 30,000 grocery stores, restaurants and colleges from the U.S. and abroad.

But the company hasn’t made a profit. Additionally it is facing serious competition from other”new meat” firms like Impossible Foods and conventional players such as Tyson Foods.