Texas Instruments (TXN) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $124.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (down from $139.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.72.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $117.47 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $119.32. The company has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total transaction of $743,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $55,755,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 930,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,197,088.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 874,605 shares of company stock worth $101,373,855. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $3,968,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,252,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,619,000 after buying an additional 313,735 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.9% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,012,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,548,000 after buying an additional 579,953 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.6% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 30,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

