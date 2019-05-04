Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued a hold rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Wedbush cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Compass Point cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.49 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $66.13 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $47.86 and a 52-week high of $103.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.26. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $265.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $141,319.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 1,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $78,571.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,140,000 after buying an additional 120,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,540,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,312,000 after buying an additional 114,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,540,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,312,000 after buying an additional 114,580 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,336,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,298,000 after buying an additional 170,059 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,092,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,816,000 after purchasing an additional 304,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

