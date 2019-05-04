Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $17-17.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.31 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEVA. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.84.

NYSE TEVA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,636,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,711,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $69,326.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,941 shares in the company, valued at $49,644.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $35,414.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,414.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,691 shares of company stock worth $283,458 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

