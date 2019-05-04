Terril Brothers Inc. Invests $232,000 in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $51.18 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. General Mills had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Mills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

In other news, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 126,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $6,316,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 378,663 shares in the company, valued at $18,933,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,985,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,222 shares of company stock worth $21,764,784. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

