Teleflex (TFX) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.90-11.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.448383-2.448383 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.Teleflex also updated its FY19 guidance to $10.90-11.10 EPS.

Shares of TFX opened at $300.36 on Friday. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $226.02 and a 12 month high of $309.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $613.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a strong-buy rating and set a $325.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teleflex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays set a $287.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Teleflex to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $316.13.

In other news, Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.15, for a total transaction of $2,551,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,486,636.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,376 shares of company stock valued at $8,431,188. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

