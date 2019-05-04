Teleflex (TFX) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.90-11.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.03. Teleflex also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $10.90-11.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Teleflex from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teleflex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Teleflex from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Teleflex to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $316.13.

TFX stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.36. The stock had a trading volume of 399,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,264. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $226.02 and a 52 week high of $309.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $613.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.27 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 8.20%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Heinmiller acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $285.00 per share, with a total value of $356,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at $180,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 4,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.52, for a total value of $1,162,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,948.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,376 shares of company stock valued at $8,431,188. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

