Teekay Tankers (TNK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,820,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 345% from the previous session’s volume of 1,308,356 shares.The stock last traded at $1.18 and had previously closed at $1.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNK shares. DNB Markets raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Teekay Tankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.11.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $316.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.66 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 442.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 33,367 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 954.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 116,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 24.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Teekay Tankers (TNK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/teekay-tankers-tnk-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume.html.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.