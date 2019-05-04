Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TOO. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Teekay Offshore Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Teekay Offshore Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Offshore Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Offshore Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Teekay Offshore Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.13.

Get Teekay Offshore Partners alerts:

NYSE TOO opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Teekay Offshore Partners has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $549.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.37.

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Teekay Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 21.99% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Teekay Offshore Partners will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 85,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 445,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 170,645 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay Offshore Partners

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage and Offshore Installation Vessels; and Conventional Tanker.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.