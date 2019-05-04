TechTarget (TTGT) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded TechTarget from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

TechTarget stock opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.07. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 29,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $464,999.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,773.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $50,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,224. Insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,858,000 after buying an additional 1,440,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 23.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,319,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,618,000 after buying an additional 249,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 23.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,618,000 after buying an additional 249,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TechTarget by 516.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 586,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 491,095 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

