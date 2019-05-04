Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Shares Up 5.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) shot up 5.2% on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $80.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care traded as high as $62.88 and last traded at $62.76. 2,140,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 2,058,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.64.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, insider Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $12,990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan Morrison sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $4,067,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,373.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,300 shares of company stock worth $21,235,079. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,792,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,478,000 after buying an additional 1,884,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,792,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,478,000 after buying an additional 1,884,560 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,896.9% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 848,842 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,231,000 after buying an additional 806,335 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,037,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,400,000 after buying an additional 586,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,810,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,762,000 after buying an additional 365,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.55 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 50.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 141.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

