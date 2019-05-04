Talend SA (TLND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Talend to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Talend from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub cut Talend from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Talend from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $110,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Talend during the first quarter worth $642,000. Cowbird Capital LP boosted its stake in Talend by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 225,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Talend by 5.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Talend during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Talend by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 158,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 29,724 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Talend stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $49.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 0.20. Talend has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.75 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 123.26% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Talend will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

