Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.69.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.29. 234,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,369. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $91.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 162.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 23.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $57.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.70 million.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $388,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $2,623,200. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,600,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,831,000 after buying an additional 40,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 967,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,573,000 after buying an additional 62,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,573,000 after buying an additional 62,267 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth $33,749,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1,418.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 316,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,151,000 after buying an additional 295,233 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

