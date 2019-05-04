SYSCO Co. (SYY) Position Cut by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 144,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 22,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $1,469,391.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,045,911.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $46,874,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY opened at $70.52 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. SYSCO had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 49.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Bank of America cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $75.00 target price on SYSCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

