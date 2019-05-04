Synlogic Inc (SYBX) Holdings Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Synlogic were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYBX. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Francis Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $8.75 on Friday. Synlogic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $222.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.40.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 1,922.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Synlogic Inc will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.84.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

