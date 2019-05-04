Svb Leerink Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.82. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $15.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.30 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 67.08% and a net margin of 34.00%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS.

AMGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amgen from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $224.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.84.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $177.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Amgen has a 52 week low of $165.22 and a 52 week high of $210.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Amgen by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Amgen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 23,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $3,983,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $3,738,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total transaction of $377,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,933.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,495,580. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.