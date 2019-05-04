Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Sells 2,000 Shares of American International Group Inc (AIG)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in American International Group were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 66,104,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,519,409,000 after acquiring an additional 225,775 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 22,573,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $889,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516,503 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in American International Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,690,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,792,000 after buying an additional 3,312,810 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in American International Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,867,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $585,912,000 after buying an additional 1,797,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in American International Group by 4,353.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,224,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 12,927,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AIG. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $56.36. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.10). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $12.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

