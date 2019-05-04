Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SGC. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.
NASDAQ:SGC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.84. 10,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,404. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $256.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 63,900.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 139,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.92% of the company’s stock.
About Superior Group of Companies
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.
