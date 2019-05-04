Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SGC. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:SGC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.84. 10,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,404. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $256.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.07 million. Analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 63,900.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 139,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

