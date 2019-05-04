Superconductor Technologies (SCON) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SCON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superconductor Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Superconductor Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Superconductor Technologies alerts:

SCON stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.61. 41,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,442. Superconductor Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $6.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.87. Superconductor Technologies had a negative return on equity of 138.43% and a negative net margin of 414.94%. Equities analysts predict that Superconductor Technologies will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Superconductor Technologies

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Superconductor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superconductor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.