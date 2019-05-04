Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunesis Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for oncology and other serious diseases. It has built a broad product candidate portfolio through internal discovery and in-licensing of novel cancer therapeutics. It is advancing its product candidates through in-house research and development efforts and strategic collaborations with leading pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer set a $6.00 target price on Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

SNSS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 331,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,924. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $92.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.69.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals stock. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.2% of Aisling Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Aisling Capital Management LP owned 6.95% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

