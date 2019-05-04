Suncor Energy’s (SU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued an “average” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, GMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.93.

Shares of SU stock opened at $32.39 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,437,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $611,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,400,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,579,000 after purchasing an additional 637,520 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,576,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 308,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 205,311 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

