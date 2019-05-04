Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in Westrock Co (WRK)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Westrock were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Westrock by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Westrock stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. Westrock Co has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $62.80.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Westrock’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Westrock from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

In other Westrock news, CFO Ward H. Dickson acquired 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.94 per share, with a total value of $100,351.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Currey M. Russell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

