Stocks turn lower, Directed by drops in technology Firms

Stocks turned widely lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street as investors continue digesting a steady stream of earnings which have been blended.

Communications and Tech stocks led the decline. Property stocks were one of the few gainers as investors sought safer holdings.

Engineering company Fluor dove after reporting a huge loss, which weighed on the industrial sector. After raising its revenue forecast for the 13, online games maker Zynga surged.

Solid earnings results in insurance companies helped lift some stocks, such as MetLife. Qualcomm rose after reporting earnings results.

Earnings reporting season is over a third of the way through and the results have been better than investors had expected. Analysts had been predicting a profit slump that was serious and also their worst fears have not materialized.

This season the broader market has been steadily climbing. The S&P 500 index is up 16% for the year and has been achieving record highs.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index fell 0.5% as of 12:50 p.m. the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8%, or 200 points, to 26,224. The Nasdaq composite dropped 0.6%.

ANALYST’S TAKE: Investors are digesting comments on Wednesday from head of the Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell. He also played down the potential for an interest rate cut this season, however restated the central bank’s message that there’ll likely be no rate hikes this year.

Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network, said those comments made it seem like shareholders had a”less supportive Fed” than they ever expected. He explained because they have been gaining so much over the last few weeks, a pullback in stocks was probably.

“We ran up to fresh highs again and that I think the markets are becoming just a bit nervous about this,” he explained.

RECHARGING THE BATTERY: following a loss in the first quarter, Tesla is currently attempting to raise some money, and investors appear to approve.

The stock rose 3.7% following the electric vehicle manufacturer said it might want to raise over a billion in a stock and debt offering. Tesla reported earnings and a diminishing balance sheet and CEO Elon Musk’d indicated that it might have to raise income.

NO SWEAT: Sports apparel company Under Armour gained 3.7% after it reported a first quarter earnings results that beat Wall Street forecasts. The business reported a solid earnings growth fueled by international sales that helped swing it to some gain. It raised its profit forecast for the entire year.

FLUOR FLOORED: Engineering and construction company Fluor after it issued a sales prediction that was below what analysts were anticipating plunged 20 percent. Although investors expected a profit, it also reported a loss for this quarter. They also reported revenue that came in below predictions.