Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Western Digital (WDC) Price Target to $55.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Western Digital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Western Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.42.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.80. 3,808,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,169,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

In other Western Digital news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,937,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,696.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,203,643 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 8,082,941 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,949.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,444,864 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $275,237,000 after buying an additional 7,081,673 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,698,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 332.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,426,523 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $89,709,000 after buying an additional 1,865,485 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 75.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $211,082,000 after buying an additional 1,545,390 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

