Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,739,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,444,000 after acquiring an additional 110,588 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 199,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,466,000 after acquiring an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $226.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.91.

Shares of GS stock opened at $207.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.70 and a fifty-two week high of $245.88.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $295,283.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

