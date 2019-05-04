Steps (STEPS) Market Cap Reaches $20,474.00

Steps (CURRENCY:STEPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Steps has traded flat against the US dollar. One Steps coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steps has a market capitalization of $20,474.00 and $0.00 worth of Steps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000949 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Steps Profile

STEPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2015. Steps’ total supply is 18,625,017 coins. Steps’ official Twitter account is @AltcoinSteps

Steps Coin Trading

Steps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

