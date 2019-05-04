Stephens Increases Credit Acceptance (CACC) Price Target to $495.00

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its target price upped by Stephens from $381.00 to $495.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CACC. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered Credit Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Credit Acceptance to $390.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $407.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded up $3.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $497.50. The company had a trading volume of 91,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,609. The company has a quick ratio of 17.07, a current ratio of 31.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $509.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.15. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 33.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, CFO Kenneth Booth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 355.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 91 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

