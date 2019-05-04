State Auto Financial (STFC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $367.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.55 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

State Auto Financial stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.41. State Auto Financial has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $35.05.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STFC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th.

In other news, insider Melissa A. Centers sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $38,116.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,076,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 383,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,066,000 after buying an additional 38,126 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 52.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. 34.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “State Auto Financial (STFC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/state-auto-financial-stfc-releases-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-04-eps.html.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Specialty Insurance. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.