Startcoin (START) Price Tops $0.0025

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Startcoin has a market capitalization of $111,197.00 and $0.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Startcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. During the last week, Startcoin has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00012679 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 72.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000024 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000240 BTC.

About Startcoin

Startcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. The official website for Startcoin is startcoin.org . Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Startcoin

Startcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Startcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

