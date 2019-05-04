Standard Chartered (STAN) Downgraded to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has GBX 580 ($7.58) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 460 ($6.01).

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on STAN. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 708.50 ($9.26).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 710.40 ($9.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion and a PE ratio of 38.40. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 514.20 ($6.72) and a one year high of GBX 787.30 ($10.29).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.