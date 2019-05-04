SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Stake Lessened by Aviance Capital Management LLC

Aviance Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,337 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 1.3% of Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPY. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,595,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 81.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after buying an additional 22,055 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 99,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $294.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $233.76 and a 1-year high of $294.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.2331 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

