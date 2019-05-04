Southwest Gas (SWX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Southwest Gas to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Southwest Gas has set its FY19 guidance at $3.75-4.00 EPS.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $786.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.47 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Southwest Gas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $70.34 and a one year high of $85.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Chestnut sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $142,018.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,563.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Debonis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.67 per share, for a total transaction of $165,340.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,770.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

