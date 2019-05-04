SOL Capital Management CO Has $572,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $68,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $46,638.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,322.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,522 shares of company stock valued at $4,921,224. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WM. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.22.

NYSE:WM opened at $106.40 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.96 and a twelve month high of $107.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

