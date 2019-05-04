Sohu.com (SOHU) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SOHU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of SOHU stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The firm has a market cap of $778.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $431.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.96 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%. Sohu.com’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.39) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 4th quarter worth about $9,830,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 333,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 96,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

