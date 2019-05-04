Societe Generale SA (SCGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

SCGLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Friday, January 18th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

SCGLY stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Societe Generale has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Societe Generale had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Societe Generale will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Societe Generale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

Societe Generale Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

