Societe Generale SA (SCGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.
SCGLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Friday, January 18th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
SCGLY stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Societe Generale has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.03.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Societe Generale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.
Societe Generale Company Profile
Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.
Featured Article: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Societe Generale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societe Generale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.