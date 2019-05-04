Social Lending Token Market Cap Tops $0.00 (SLT)

Social Lending Token (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 43.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Social Lending Token has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $8,331.00 worth of Social Lending Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Lending Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and ZB.COM. During the last week, Social Lending Token has traded down 65.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00401789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017617 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00943512 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00166566 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00001270 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Social Lending Token Token Profile

Social Lending Token’s genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Social Lending Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Social Lending Token’s official Twitter account is @Smartlands . Social Lending Token’s official website is sociallending.io

Social Lending Token Token Trading

Social Lending Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Lending Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Lending Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Lending Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

