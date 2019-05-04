Snc-Lavalin Group (SNC) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNC. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$58.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$62.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Snc-Lavalin Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$41.13.

Shares of SNC traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$29.46. 2,692,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.93. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$26.31 and a 52 week high of C$61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported C($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($1.52) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 2.5899999546026 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

