SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (SMFKY) Upgraded at Numis Securities

Numis Securities upgraded shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) from an add rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

SMFKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group began coverage on SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating on shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMFKY opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. The company operates through Europe and the Americas segments. It offers containerboards, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid boards, graphic boards, and bag-in-box.

